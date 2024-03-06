Accidents | Four to the hospital from Kolar in Turku, two chain crashes in the queue caused by the accident

Three cars were involved in the traffic accident.

Four one person was injured in a traffic accident on the Turku ring road on Wednesday afternoon. A total of three cars were involved in the traffic accident.

Firefighter on duty Toni Pyokäri tells HS that one car hit the railings of the exit at the Oriketo exit from Raisio, as a result of which two other cars had to do emergency braking and hit each other.

There were a total of five people in the cars, four of whom were slightly injured. However, they had to be transported to hospital.

“Everyone was able to walk and got to the ambulance on their own,” says Pyökäri.

Accident According to Pöykär, it happened during the worst rush hour, i.e. around four in the afternoon. There were four rescue units, four ambulances and four police cars.

Traffic on the four-lane road was stopped for a while due to rescue work and there was a queue. According to Pöykär, at the end of the line, there were two more smaller chain crashes, but no injuries were caused.

Traffic returned to normal after half past five.