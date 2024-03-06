The Premier League is the competition par excellence in Spain, every year the teams fight to achieve their goals in the domestic competition, this being one of the best league competitions that exists around the world. The 20 best clubs in the country compete in it and face each other in two games throughout the season.
This means that the Premier League is played over 38 days in which, logically, the first place takes the trophy, while the first four qualify for the Champions League, the fifth for the Europa League and the sixth for the Conference League.
During these 38 days there is plenty of time for anything to happen, such as a possible tie on points between several teams and even a tie on points at the end of the season between the top two teams. In that case, what was happening? Who would be the team that would win? How is this crossroads resolved? There are many doubts that can arise in a hypothetical tie on points, therefore, today from 90min we will bring you all the information you need to know in case a case like this of a tie on points occurs at the end of the season.
How is the Premier League defined if there is a tie on points?
Important information in case of a tie
An important fact to know is that there is no golaverage in the Premier League, as it does in the Spanish League.. If this case were to happen this year, for example between Liverpool and Manchester City, we would have to wait for the second leg, because they tied the first leg 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
First tiebreaker
Thus, in the event of a tie on points for first place, the champion is defined by the overall goal difference. In this case, if Liverpool and City are tied at the end of the season with the current data, Manchester's have a differential of +35, while Liverpool's is +39.
Second tiebreaker
In the event of a tie, the team that has scored the most goals of the two would be used, in this case. At the moment, Liverpool has 2 more goals in favor than City, so in that simulation they would also win the Premier League.
