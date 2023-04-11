Three policemen were injured in the incidents that broke out just before Pisa-Cagliari, which finished 0-0. It all began around 4pm when about eighty Cagliari ultras gathered in the Paparelli car park with the intention of marching to the away sector. Several teams from the Mobile Department of the State Police arrived on the spot and surrounded and barred the road for the Cagliari citizens and brought in an urban transport bus to escort the Sardinian supporters safely towards the stadium. About 250 Pisan fans, who came from the streets of the Porta a Lucca district, in turn attempted to attack the Cagliari supporters, but the police managed to keep them away with lightening charges.