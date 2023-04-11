To prevent the two groups from coming into contact outside the stadium, the forces of order had to intervene, who were subjected to throwing stones and bottles
Three policemen were injured in the incidents that broke out just before Pisa-Cagliari, which finished 0-0. It all began around 4pm when about eighty Cagliari ultras gathered in the Paparelli car park with the intention of marching to the away sector. Several teams from the Mobile Department of the State Police arrived on the spot and surrounded and barred the road for the Cagliari citizens and brought in an urban transport bus to escort the Sardinian supporters safely towards the stadium. About 250 Pisan fans, who came from the streets of the Porta a Lucca district, in turn attempted to attack the Cagliari supporters, but the police managed to keep them away with lightening charges.
stones and bottles
—
The throwing of stones and bottles caused 3 injuries among the staff of the Mobile Police Department, a reinforcement joint, and a smoke bomb caused the partial combustion of the front plastic grille of a vehicle of the State Police. Thanks to the timely intervention of the various police forces (State Police, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and the Municipal Police for the road system), there was no physical contact between the opposing fans. No critical issues occurred during the match and the outflow of guests was regular.
April 11 – 00:23
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Accidents #PisaCagliari #policemen #injured
Leave a Reply