The director, returning to the locker room after training, reproached Max for his lack of employment and then skipped lunch

Juventus' Easter Monday began with three hundred fans in the stands of the Continassa, amid applause and autographs, and ended with the most classic of barbecues between staff, players and their respective families. Juventus party ruined, at least in part, by the episode that saw Leandro Paredes as the protagonist before lunch. The Argentine midfielder, who already appeared nervous during the morning practice match (see entry for Szczesny), returned to the locker room among the last at the end of training, with a brisk pace and far from smiling on his face, preceding Massimiliano Allegri by a few meters. What the former Paris Saint Germain and the Juventus coach didn't say to each other on the pitch, given the many people in the stands, they didn't say in the following minutes, when they returned to the locker room. Paredes snapped at Max, also accusing him of the lack of employment in recent months.

the quarrel — A heated argument, anything but Easter and in front of a large part of the team. So much so that Paredes, later reassured by some companions, in the end didn't even take part in the lunch. Moments of tension and tense nerves. The world champion midfielder has brought out all the mix of frustration and disappointment that has been brewing recently and in part already emerged with the expulsion at San Siro, before the break. From the disappointing performances to the scarce playing time (1086 minutes in total, just 170′ since February), from the benches to the overtaking of Allegri in the hierarchies by the young Enzo Barrenechea, from the derby against Turin (February 28) sometimes owner at the expense of the World Champion. The discomfort resulted yesterday. And to think that Paredes had just returned from an encouraging 27 minutes on Saturday in the final of Rome's defeat against Lazio.

goodbye for sure — Not the best way to inaugurate the Europa League quarter-final operation: Sporting arrives at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday. What does not change, however, is the future of the 28-year-old Argentine, who will live the last few months at Continassa as a separate home. The black and white adventure of Paredes, strongly desired in the summer by Allegri and sporting director Federico Cherubini, has already been mentioned in the end credits for some time. After several wasted opportunities by the player, never completely convincing and continuous in Turin, Allegri bet on Manuel Locatelli and Barrenechea and Cherubini decided not to redeem the former Roma and Empoli. Divorce facilitated by the agreements signed with the PSG last August. The elimination of Allegri's team in the Champions League rounds made Juventus' obligation to buy out void. Twenty million who, in fact, at Continassa have already decided to divert to Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), a hot and increasingly concrete target for the midfield of the Lady 2023-24. Not to mention the growth of Barrenechea and the probable return to Continassa of Nicolò Rovella, protagonist of a positive season on loan at Monza.

