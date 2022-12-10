15 YEARS AFTER LEO’S FIRST GOAL IN THE SENIOR TEAM!

A 1/3, but from 2006, Messi scored with the Argentina shirt in a friendly with a 3-2 defeat against Croatia played in Switzerland, in the preview of the World Cup in Germany. He recovered, faced and defined with his stamp. pic.twitter.com/FZG2xFL7yH

— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 1, 2021