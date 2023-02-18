Accidents | A tractor ATV derailed from the road onto its roof with three young people on board

There were three young people in the tractor ATV that ended up upside down in the ditch. According to the police, the road was slippery and no crime is suspected in the case.

Three the youngster was involved in the tractor ATV run-off in Akaa Pirkanmaa that happened on Saturday evening.

The vehicle veered off the road due to slippage and ended up on its roof in a ditch. It was a booth tractor ATV with two passengers in addition to the driver. All three got out of the vehicle themselves.

According to the Pirkanmaa rescue service, the first aid checked the young people on the spot, and they were very slightly injured.

According to the police, the cause of the accident was the slippery road and bad traffic weather. No crime is suspected in the matter.

It has snowed in Pirkanmaa on Saturday and the driving weather has been bad.