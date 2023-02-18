He reappeared as a starter at San Siro, and with the captain’s armband on his arm, 140 days after the last time out. Samir Handanovic had been in the Nerazzurri’s starting eleven on 1 October for the Serie A home match against Roma (2-1). A performance, his, certainly not memorable because on Dybala’s 1-1 he hadn’t been flawless. From then on Inzaghi had made a very specific choice by focusing on André Onana. Samir, as a man in the locker room and a great professional, accepted it also because he had to deal with two injuries, to a finger and a calf which for a few weeks forced him not to train or to work on his own. However, he has been doing well for about fifteen days and so, in the match preceding the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, the Piacenza coach decided to extend the turnover also… between the posts.

Handanovic took to the field for the warm-up at 8.10pm. After the lights of the Meazza had gone out and the music that marks the entrance of the team had started playing at full volume. He was first in line and led his companions. He was greeted by the applause of the whole stadium (present an exceptional spectator with the conductor of the Sanremo festival, Amadeus) who by now knew that he would see the number one again between the posts. As usual, the Slovenian did not betray the slightest emotion. He waved towards the stands and then started doing his usual warm-up in the goal under the Curva Nord together with Onana in Cordaz. The trusted Bonaiuti to guide him in the exercises and he with the usual mask. Focused like never before. As if he had played the last game yesterday. Instead, he hasn’t played an official match for four and a half months. A lot for those who, like him, have totaled 447 appearances with the Inter shirt from 2012 to today and before this 2022-23 season he had never dropped below 37 seasonal appearances. Tonight is the ninth. Certainly not a common fact. People understood him and Nord reserved the first chorus for him. Which he applauded and thanked. Samir has returned at least for one night to “his of him” instead of him.