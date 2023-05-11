Accidents | A man drowned in Iiti after accidentally falling into the water

The police are investigating the events as a cause of death investigation, and no crime is suspected in the case.

Päijät-Hämeen A man drowned in Iiti on Thursday afternoon, the Häme Police Department informs.

The man had accidentally fallen into the water near the Virtra bridge. He drowned despite rescue efforts.

No crime is suspected in the matter. The Häme police are investigating the events as a cause of death investigation and will not provide any further information on the matter.