Thursday, May 11, 2023, 18:02



A motorist in his 40s was injured this Thursday afternoon when he collided with a vehicle while driving over the Ronda Sur bridge in Murcia. A call to the Emergency Coordination Center at around 5:25 p.m. alerted of the road accident and that the driver of the motorcycle was unconscious, lying on the ground and bleeding.

A Mobile Emergency Unit of 061 with health personnel who was in charge of attending to the wounded man ‘in situ’ immediately traveled to the place.

