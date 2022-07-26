Tuesday, July 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A 14-year-old cyclist has died from injuries he received in a traffic accident in Laitila

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A 14-year-old boy who crashed with a truck in Laitila has died from his injuries in the accident.

In lay-by mode A 14-year-old cyclist who was involved in a serious traffic accident on Monday has died of his injuries in hospital, as stated in the police bulletin.

Accident happened between a truck and a cyclist. The truck driver had started to pass the cyclist on Ukintie in Laitila at around 12:30, when the cyclist had veered towards the center of the lane for an unknown reason.

The cyclist, a 14-year-old boy, hit the front of the truck and was seriously injured. About a day after the accident, the police announced that the cyclist had died.

Southwestern Finland’s police continue to investigate the case, finding out whether the truck driver was guilty of endangering traffic safety and causing death.

#Accidents #14yearold #cyclist #died #injuries #received #traffic #accident #Laitila

See also  Press review - "The looming food catastrophe", cover of 'The Economist'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

UeD: Andrea Della Cioppa goodbye to the throne. The photos leave no doubt - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.