Andrea Della Cioppa apparently will no longer be able to participate as a tronista of the new edition

The last edition of UeD ended just one month ago e ladies and knightsas well as pundits, yes enjoy a well deserved vacation in view of the return in style that will take place in September. The same, however, certainly does not apply to the hostess Maria De Filippi or to the production of the program.

These stable leaders of the dating show are currently working hard to form the cast and, above all, to choose the tronists who will sit in the red chair at the beginning of next season. There curiosity of the public is skyrocketing, everyone is already eager to know the identities of the next protagonists of the classical throne and so the totonome it has already begun.

The latest rumors, however, seem to change all the cards on the table. When he was Veronica Rimondi’s suitor, the public already wanted Andrea Della Cioppa on the throneeven before knowing who was the choice of the tronista.

Indeed, the boy’s sincerity and kindness melted the hearts of the audience. Now that September is approaching for many they took it for granted that the next tronista would have been him. It was the former suitor himself who revealed that he would gladly accept the throne if he were offered: “I want to fall in love”.

“It is useless to be hypocrites, I believe that 99.9% of the boys who participate in Men and Women, if they were to propose a throne, would accept. I would too. Why shouldn’t I accept? “.

Yet, according to the latest photos posted on Instagram, this possibility may have vanished. In fact, recently Andrea has posted a photo in company of a girl who republished the shots in turn.

Is this a new flame of the former UeD suitor? Or is she just a friend of the boy? What is certain is that if she were to be his new girlfriend, Andrea would automatically no longer be able to participate in the classic throne. We just have to wait for new news.