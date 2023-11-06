Monday, November 6, 2023, 11:41



The Real Murcia expedition had an eventful return home. In fact, the Grana team bus, which arrived in Ceuta last Saturday via the ferry that connects the North African city with Algeciras, was scheduled to return to the peninsula at nine o’clock on Sunday night following the reverse route and after play the duel at the Alfonso Murube against the local team. Everything was going as planned, although the Mellizo bus in which the first team usually travels could not take the ship.

The reason: the presence of at least one young man of North African origin and presumably a minor who was seeking to make the jump to the peninsula illegally and had been trapped on the Grana team bus, in the engine area, and who After being detected by the authorities, he was unable to leave the vehicle on his own. It all happened in the vehicle boarding area at the port of Ceuta and after a complaint from a truck driver who saw the young man access the Real Murcia vehicle. In this operation and the relevant liberation maneuvers, the local Firefighters, the Port Police and also the National Police had to intervene.

The footballers and coaches of the Grana first team took the nine o’clock ferry as scheduled and arrived in Algeciras around 11:15 p.m., although they had to wait for the bus to arrive, which arrived about an hour later. After the reunion, the Grana expedition headed to Murcia around midnight to arrive in Murcia around six in the morning.