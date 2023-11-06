Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Split

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspends his cultural heritage minister. © Dana Kopel/imago

Netanyahu throws an ultra-right minister out of the government. He had previously speculated about using a nuclear bomb in Gaza as an “option”.

Jerusalem – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responding to Amichai Elijahu’s controversial statement with a drastic step. Israel’s Minister for Cultural Heritage has been suspended and is therefore no longer part of the country’s government until further notice. Elijahu had previously stated in a radio interview that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip and killing everyone there was “an option” to deal with the threat from Hamas.

Elijahu, will be excluded from all cabinet meetings “until further notice,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Sunday (November 5). Netanyahu was quoted as saying that Elijahu’s comments “did not correspond to reality.” Netanyahu also emphasized, according to his office, Israel and its forces acted “in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocent people.” Israel will “continue to do this until we win,” the head of government was quoted as saying.

War in Israel: Minister calls for hostages to be sacrificed

The ultranationalist minister also suggested in the interview that Israel should Hamas in the Gaza Strip sacrifice to kidnapped hostages. “In war we pay a price,” said Elijahu in response to a question from the interviewer about the fate of the hostages in the event of a nuclear bomb being dropped.

A forum representing the relatives of those deported to the Gaza Strip and those missing described Elijahu’s comments as “reckless and cruel.” The forum explained that not only international law, but also “principles of human morality” speak strictly against the use of “weapons of mass destruction.”

War in Israel: Statement about the atomic bomb meant “metaphorically”.

Yoav Gallant, the defense minister who belongs to Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party, said Elijahu’s words were “baseless and irresponsible.” “It’s good that these are not the people responsible for Israel’s security,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Elijahu responded to the outrage by saying his statement about the atomic bomb was meant “metaphorically.” Israel is committed to “doing everything in its power to bring the hostages home safely.”

Tense mood in Israel – Netanyahu worried

Netanyahu’s swift action comes amid widespread outcry over comments by Elijahu, who is a member of the ultranationalist Jewish Power Party, which is part of Netanyahu’s coalition government.

The abrupt suspension appears to reflect Netanyahu’s concerns about both low public trust in his leadership and the challenges Israel faces in maintaining international support during its assault on Gaza – particularly given the high civilian death toll there.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

War in Israel: Outrage over civilian casualties

The War in Israel was triggered by Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7th. The Islamist terrorist militia has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2004. The attack killed more than 1,400 people, most of them Israeli civilians. Hamas took more than 240 people hostage.

The Israeli military immediately responded with massive airstrikes on Gaza and launched a ground invasion just over a week ago aimed at weakening Hamas’s military capabilities. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 9,400 people were killed. The figure has sparked outrage in the region and beyond. Among other things, the USA felt compelled to say that Israel must do more to protect civilians. (so with dpa)