The General Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Puebla has reported on the temporary closure of the Iztaccihuatl-Popocatepetl National Park due to the adverse weather conditions expected for the following hours.

According to the forecast of the National Water Commission, in the next few hours they are expected low levels of visibility caused by fog, strong gusts of wind and low temperatures in the area of ​​volcanoes, so the measure is taken to prevent accidents and hypothermia.

As an additional precaution, prohibits access to the Citlaltépetl and Sierra Negra volcano area until further notice, so they invite citizens to stay aware of the different communication channels.

Winter weather impacts various regions of Mexico

The snowfall on the Popocatépetl volcano is attributable to the combination of cold front number 35the northern event and a polar trough, according to the General Coordination of Civil Protection.

These climatic phenomena will also affect various regions of the country, as predicted by the National Meteorological System (SMN). Among the affected entities are Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Chihuahua, Chiapas, Coahuila, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Oaxaca, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

Germán A. Martínez Santoyo, general director of the National Water Commission (Conagua), warns that These winter conditions could persist until February 20so the population is urged to take precautions and be alert to weather updates while waiting for these adverse weather events to pass.

It is worth mentioning that the fall of snow has already been recorded in Don Goyo and his eternal lover, so several postcards showing the beautiful landscape have already been shared on social networks.