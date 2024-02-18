GUASAVE, SINALOA.- EHawaiian forward Michael Henry is excited to be in Guasave to play for Frayles, in the Chevron Cibacopa League, in Guasave.

At the same time, he commented that with the training he has had so far he has felt good and hopes to give his best in the regular season and appreciates the support of the fans who like this sport.

“I am very happy to be here in Guasave for basketball, the coach Zurita Rita, a very good person, and the team is young but with a lot of energy,” emphasized Michael Henry.

The native of Honolulu, Hawaii, pointed out that his goal is to do his best on the court to get good results for his team.

“For the start of the season we are going to arrive strong, thanks to the practices we are having, we are looking forward to March 5, we will open the season at home against Hermosillo, we hope that the fans come to support us,” reported the Frayles forward.

Monday, at 8:00 p.m., in the Luis Estrada Medina gym they will receive Pioneros de Los Mochis, in the Game with a Cause, to benefit people with disabilities.

On Tuesday, the team led by Lucas Zurita will visit.

Meanwhile, on Thursday they will begin their activity in the Huichol Salsa Cup Tournament, which will be played in Xalisco, Nayarit.