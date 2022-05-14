The fight to get out of relegation

With the Betis and Obradoiro saved mathematically in the previous day, although they could even intervene in a five-way tie that would resolve one of the relegationsthere are four teams left in the race for not being one of the two that will lose the category.

The star match of the day, broadcast by #Vamos, is the one that pits Hereda San Pablo Burgos against Urbas Fuenlabrada at the Coliseum. Straight duel. Fuenla, after their triumph against Breogán, is worth the victory and even the defeat if MoraBanc Andorra also stumbleswho has won the average, and the Saragossa. To the BurgosOn the other hand, the triumph could be insufficient for him. They must win and, furthermore, that Andorra or Zaragoza, one of the two, lose.

Andorra, in turn, is forced to beat Lenovo Tenerife in the Principality and so does Betis, which is not affected, in Bilbao, but it does intervene in the event of a multiple tie in the penultimate place. The other Andorran option is to achieve victory, that always, and for Fuenla or Zaragoza to fall. The reason is that It has the lost average with all its rivals, including Betis.

And the fourth team in the dispute, Casademont Zaragoza has two ways to reach salvation: the first, to win in Murcia, where the playoff is being played, and that Fuenla or Andorra or Betis, one of the three, lose; the second, lose and that Fuenlabrada win and Andorra stumble. A denouement of madness for strong hearts.