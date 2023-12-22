Once legendary, now infamous: Acapulco on Mexico's Pacific coast is fighting its way back to everyday life two months after a devastating hurricane.

GChilled Corona beer, fresh crabs and fried fish – everyday life has returned to the Caracol restaurant. Jesús López Sanchez can at least offer a small offer to the few customers who have sat down at the plastic tables on Caleta Beach.

A few simple meals, cold drinks and snacks go a long way in these times. It's been barely two months since Hurricane Otis leveled the restaurant in Acapulco, Mexico. The hurricane hit the Pacific seaside resort at the end of October with incredible force and speed and damaged around 80 percent of all hotels as well as almost all shops and restaurants; practically every family is still affected by the consequences of the hurricane to this day.