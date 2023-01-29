Acámbaro, Guanajuato.- If you are looking for a unique and inspiring tourist experience in Mexico, then you must visit the Temple of the Crosses in Acambaro, Guanajuato.

At first glance, your islamic architecture It will make you think that it is a mosque, but it is actually a splendid catholic temple dedicated toto Virgin of Guadalupe.

construction is a replica of the iconic Taj Mahal of India, one of the most romantic places in the world.

The Temple of the Crosses It was built thanks to the remittances sent by migrants from Guanajuato in the United States and its inauguration It was December 28, 2014.

Although it is still unfinished, it is one of the wonders that surround Guanajuato and is visited by thousands of tourists every year.

This is what the temple looks like from heaven (Courtesy)

The ornamentation on pink quarry brought from Tlapujahua, Michoacánis one of the details that make this temple a spectacular place.

The interior of the enclosure has spacious arches, graceful chandeliers, and a sober altar. The Temple of the Crosses is located 12 kilometers from the community of Acámbaro.

If you want to visit it, you can take a tour from the city of Acámbaro or, rent a vehicle to get to the place.

The story behind the Temple of Crosses is as emotional as that of the original Taj Mahal. According to legend, andhe Temple of the Crosses was built by the faithful benefactors to pay homage to the Virgin of Guadalupe, just as Muslim Emperor Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal to honor his late wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Undoubtedly, visit the Temple of the Crosses It is a unique experience that will leave you amazed by its beauty and its history.