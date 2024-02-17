Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Our national team achieved a historic achievement, by qualifying for the first time to the quarter-finals of the Beach Soccer World Cup, after defeating America 3-2, in the extra period, after a 2-2 draw in regular time, in the second round of the first group in the “UAE 2024 World Cup.” », at the Dubai Design District Stadium.

“Abyad Al Shatia” raised its score to 5 points, after gaining 3 full points by defeating Egypt in the first round, then 2 points by beating America in overtime, to accompany Italy to the quarter-finals, and the Italian team achieved a victory over Egypt 6-2 in the second round as well. , reaching the sixth point, knowing that our team faces its Italian counterpart on Monday, in the third round, to decide the top spot in the group.

Our team is considered one of the semi-permanent guests at the global event, and is participating for the eighth time. However, in the past seven times, it left in the group stage, before now succeeding in breaking the knot and reaching the knockout rounds, knowing that “Al-Abyad” had previously beaten Egypt 2- 1 in the first round.

In terms of the course of the match, our team was the most threatening to its opponent’s goal, especially Walid Bishr’s powerful shots, which the American goalkeeper blocked in more than one shot, ending the first half in a goalless draw.

Our team opened the scoring, with a header by Rashid Issa, after a wonderful pass from Walid Bishr, 4 minutes after the start of the second half.

Ali Muhammad almost scored the second goal, after a powerful shot was narrowly saved by the goalkeeper, two minutes before the end of the second half.

Al-Abyad’s field superiority resulted in adding the second goal, with a wonderful “scissors” shot from Abdullah Abbas in the last minute of the second half.

Hamid Jamal, our national team's goalkeeper, excelled with successive decisive saves, before Christopher Toth was able to reduce the difference, with a powerful shot that bounced off the ground, deceiving the goalkeeper 3 minutes after the start of the third period.

The American team equalized with a header by Alessandro Canali 47 seconds before the end of the third period.

The two teams resorted to extra time, and Ali Muhammad succeeded in snatching the ball from the American goalkeeper, and deposited the ball into the net, 4 seconds before the final whistle.