After Max Verstappen, Christian Horner: confirmations arrive on further congratulations from Toto Wolff against Red Bull, winner in Abu Dhabi with the Dutch currently world champion 2021 awaiting developments on the appeal that Mercedes must formalize by 20:00 tomorrow. The eve of the FIA ​​Awards Gala scheduled for the evening of Thursday 16 December was somewhat agitated since Mercedes deserted the appointment with the photo session scheduled yesterday approaching the Ceremony that ends the season.

According to US journalist Jenna Fryer of the news agency Associated Press Christian Horner on the occasion of the celebrations underway today in the Red Bull headquarters in Milton Keynes declared that he had received a congratulatory message from Toto Wolff, to which the number one of the Red Bull wall replied reminding him as a consolation that winning the Constructors’ championship is what counts from an economic point of view for the cash prizes offered by the team ranking.

Tomorrow will be the decisive day on this’limbo‘to which the results of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are subject and with them the assignment of the world title. If Mercedes proceeds with the appeal, the championship won by Verstappen for now will remain sub iudice, but if the formal ‘delivery’ of the complaint by the house of the three-pointed star does not arrive by 8 pm, the 1997-class driver will be officially champion.