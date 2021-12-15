MIKEL AYESTARAN Correspondent in Jerusalem Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 6:30 PM



While Tehran and Washington continue their indirect negotiations in Vienna to resuscitate the 2015 nuclear agreement, Israel and Iran exchange messages in the key of war. Since the dialogue began, the Jewish state has put pressure on the different actors to prevent it from going ahead and its leaders insist that “all options are on the table” to stop the atomic race of the Islamic republic, including an attack on the facilities nuclear.

The ‘Tehran Times’ newspaper on Monday joined the rhetorical pulse with the great regional enemy and published a map with dozens of targets that Iranian missiles could hit in response to an Israeli attack. Under the headline ‘Just one wrong move!’ The English-language newspaper published in the Persian capital recalled the words of the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, from 2013, when at a similar moment of dialectical offensive during the long negotiations that led to in the 2015 pact he told the leaders of the Jewish state: “If you make a mistake the Islamic Republic will destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa.”

Given the constant messages from Israel and the recent visit of the Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, to the United States to present a detailed plan and with terms of attack on Iran, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ayatollah regime, General Mohammad Bagheri, declared that they had never “underestimated the threat of the enemy” and that they were “prepared to give a decisive response with a fast and hard offensive”.

In Tehran, they do not lose sight of Israel’s announcements, such as the one made by the Army about the plan to carry out large-scale maneuvers in the Mediterranean, with dozens of planes, to simulate the operation against its nuclear facilities. Bagheri recalled that Iran already shot down a US spy drone in the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019 and launched missiles against the bases used by US troops in Iraq in January 2020, in the operation after the assassination of Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad, maximum Head of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Guardians of the Revolution.

The future of the balances in the Middle East depends on the return or not to the nuclear agreement. Twenty-four hours after the public complaint of Rafael Mariano Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), about the lack of access to facilities such as Karaj’s, Iran announced that it will once again allow the installation of cameras to the international body.