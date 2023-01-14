There The Last of Us TV series has obtained an excellent response from international critics and, via Rotten Tomatoes, has also almost obtained 100% positive votes, however falling to 98% after a few hours. The show has yet to air and the public will have their say, but we can already say that the series has broken a record: it is the live-action television adaptation based on a video game with the highest grade ever.

As just said, let’s talk about “live action“, as there are some animated adaptations that beat The Last of Us, namely Arcane and Cyberpunk Edgerunners which remain steadfast with their own 100%. In any case, this is a remarkable achievement for a TV series and demonstrates how critics l ‘has much more appreciation than a work like the Uncharted film, which has to settle for a paltry 41%.

The hope is that the quality of this adaptation is a start point for PlayStation Production and is also working on a God of War series from Santa Monica Studio, Horizon from Guerrilla Games, a Twisted Metal series and Ghost of Tsushima and Gran Turismo films. Of the latter we have seen a first teaser trailer recently.

Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us TV series

In our review, we explained to you that “The Last of Us is by no means a bad TV series. It was simply made not having in mind what its main target audience should be. In a twofold attempt to wink at long-time fans course and to tell the game to those who, for the most disparate reasons, have never been able to experience it firsthand, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have crafted a narrative arc that on the one hand runs out of news quickly, on the other it reveals too cryptic in showing some aspects of that post-apocalyptic world which instead has all the time and the way to explain itself better on consoles.”

“Where the first three episodes represent an excellent balance between known and unpublished and suggest an even more lively development, generous with lore and interesting secondary characters, the second part of the first season holds up thanks to a stellar cast and a plot identical to that of the video game, always interesting and full of dramatic, touching, shocking moments.”

“If you’ve known Joel and Ellie since their PlayStation 3 days, you’ll probably get bored from time to time. Conversely, if you’re a newbie, you might need a little clarification from someone more experienced. Either way, the advice is to enjoy this TV series, in the full awareness that more and better could have been done, above all considering the already excellent starting material that formed the foundations and the entire backbone of this ambitious project, but up to a certain point. “