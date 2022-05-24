Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful due to the low horizontal visibility during the formation of dust and dust, and not to be busy with the phone and photography, for your safety and the safety of road users.

Abu Dhabi Police posted on its Twitter account: “The Abu Dhabi Police ask the drivers to be careful due to the low horizontal visibility during the formation of #dust and dust, and not to be busy with the phone and filming for your safety and the safety of road users.”