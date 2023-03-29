Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, witnessed the launch of the National Genomics Strategy for the next ten years with the aim of developing an integrated system for developing programs Genomics and its implementation, and the improvement of health care provided to the citizens of the UAE, in addition to consolidating the country’s position as a center for research and innovation in the field of genome sciences.

The launch of the strategy was also witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President The Council of Ministers and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, President Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Chairman of the Emirates Genome Council, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is continuing its development path towards the future, through which it seeks to improve the quality of life in its society. His Highness said, “Our priority is to serve our society and provide the best level of health care and quality of life for the people of the Emirates.” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the National Genome Strategy consolidates the position of the UAE as a leading global center in the field of advanced healthcare. His Highness said, “It also contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of research, development and innovation, in addition to the use of future technology.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Genome Council, stressed the great interest that the UAE leadership attaches to the health sector. His Highness pointed out that the National Genome Strategy embodies the UAE’s vision and directions in providing advanced, world-class health care, by accelerating the pace of research and applications in the areas of the genome, in a way that contributes to enhancing the health and quality of life of community members. His Highness said, “The genome strategy is a national system that focuses on accelerating personal healthcare solutions and priority preventive treatments for the UAE community. The Council will supervise the (One Million Genomes) program, which will enable the health sector to raise the level of health care.”

Themes of the National Genome Strategy

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Secretary General of the Emirates Genome Council, confirmed that the Council has made great strides since its inception in developing the infrastructure that brings together organizational, research, technological and medical institutions, and contributes to linking their efforts to transform studies into quality medical applications and services. Al Amiri reviewed the features and objectives of the National Genomics Strategy, which seeks to provide an integrated system that contributes to enhancing health and the quality of life in the country, and works to build a generation of capabilities and cadres in the fields of genomics in the country, and supports paths of scientific discovery and innovation, and paves the way for expanding the scope of benefiting from genomics sciences.

She explained: “The strategy is based on five main axes, which are the development of a legislative system and flexible and integrated governance frameworks, the development of a unified and secure infrastructure for genetic data, as well as the development of research and innovation capabilities and competencies in genome sciences, and a focus on priority genome applications for public health, in addition to the consolidation of partnerships.” And aspects of cooperation in the fields of genome sciences. She added that the UAE Genome Program is one of the most comprehensive and ambitious population genetic programs in the world, and that the genetic data being collected and analyzed contribute significantly to the development of personal and preventive health care programs, in cooperation with medical and research institutions.

Database

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri said: “Today we have a database that includes the analysis of the complete sequence of genetic data for nearly 400,000 citizens. This data will contribute to understanding the genetic makeup of our citizens and help them make decisions that affect their health and quality of life effectively. It will help medical staff to improve plans and programs.” health care for each of them. In addition, this wealth of information will help us develop solutions that are compatible with our UAE genetic makeup to reduce the spread of genetic and chronic disorders such as diabetes, blood pressure and cancer. Therefore, the efforts of all parties involved in the program continue to spread awareness to achieve the target number of one million samples at the national level. The country, and in this context, we look forward to the continued participation of all members of the Emirati community and their support for the program. Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri indicated that the UAE Reference Genome Program is a complementary program to the UAE Genome Program, which will analyze more than 50,000 Emirati samples using new generation technology to examine genetic sequences, and will allow the creation of a genetic reference that forms a basis for understanding the genetic basis of health and diseases, thus helping to identify Genetic health risks for every citizen. Al-Amiri added: Work is underway on a number of clinical programs that use the available genetic database.

Programs and projects

The Emirates Genome Council oversees all genome programs and projects in the country, which are being developed and implemented in cooperation with various stakeholders, including regulators that include the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Dubai Academic Health Foundation. In addition to the academic, medical and technological partner institutions, which include Khalifa University, the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the United Arab Emirates University, in addition to New York University – Abu Dhabi, the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the University of Sharjah, along with “G42 Health Care”, Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company «SEHA».