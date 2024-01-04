Imagine that you have been issued a fine for breaking the highway code and that you have rushed to pay the fine and avoid any additional charges. So far so good, if due to a glaring and serious error on the payment slip, the wrong Current Account. Unfortunately, this is not a hypothesis but the authentic disaster that occurred in Milan, where the Local Police was provided with 10,000 reports to contest fines with the wrong CC number for payment.

The wrong fine pads in Milan

Fortunately, the blunder was noticed before they were used, at least according to what the authorities claimed. The unions responded immediately, criticizing the incident in the words of Amilcare Tosoni, secretary of the CISL Public Service of Milan, and Giovanni Molisse of the CGIL: “These 10,000 reports were handed over to the police to contest violations of the highway code but they told us that they had attached the postal slip with the wrong account number – explained Tosoni –. Thus the citizen who receives the fine finds an incorrect number to whom to pay the fine unless the policeman corrects it at the moment with his pen, which was suggested to colleagues to remedy the error. But then the citizen could also have suspicions. However, if people pay the fine to that bank account, they will receive a doubled report because their payment will not be successful.”

Error noticed in time

It seems that of the thousand blocks containing the 10 thousand incorrect contravention cards, none were used but the unions still underline that they want to see clearly: “From insights – added Molisse – it seems that the Command noticed the error in time and no citizen paid by paying into the wrong bank account. As Fp Cgil we hope that this is true. The wrong calendars – has continued – they had made us smile bitterly but this issue, instead, makes us worry because we are talking about the “pockets” of Milanese citizens.”

Pen correction

The solution to what happened seems even worse than the mistake: “The 10,000 reports were not sent to waste but, as far as we know, instructions were given by the Command to correct in pen: we are shocked and wonder will the pen corrections be accepted by the post offices?. An uncommentable thing.”