Abu Dhabi Police honored the administrative staff and teachers at Khalifa Bin Zayed School (Secondary Education) in Abu Dhabi, a number of lecturers at the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, and the teaching staff at the Higher Colleges of Technology, including the labor market program teachers in penal and correctional institutions and the teaching staff At Rabdan Academy in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Happiness Patrol, in celebration of World Teachers’ Day, which falls on the fifth of October annually.

The celebrations of World Teachers’ Day were carried out by the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, the Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Community Security Sector, the Missions Department in the Human Resources Sector and the Police Legacy Department in the Protocol and Public Relations Department in cooperation with the Capital Police Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector.

During the honoring, the Abu Dhabi Police praised the pioneering role of teachers in the process of renaissance and development, and wished the honorees more giving and payment in their scientific career, emphasizing their distinguished efforts in achieving their lofty educational mission in transferring science and knowledge to our students and graduating educated cadres that contribute to the construction process and sustainable development of this generous country. .

Brigadier Rashid Mohammed Burshid, Deputy Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, during his honoring of the academy’s lecturers, stressed the great role of teachers in the process of renaissance and development, wishing them more giving and payment in their scientific career, pointing to their distinguished efforts in graduating police cadres armed with science and knowledge that in turn contribute to Enhancing the march of security, safety and tranquility in the community. He also expressed his pride in all the lecturers at the Academy, stressing the importance of their pioneering role and their lofty message in preparing educated and conscious security men who serve the country.

The academic team in the Missions Department in the Human Resources Sector honored the teaching staff at the Higher Colleges of Technology and Rabdan Academy in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Happiness Patrol, in celebration of World Teachers’ Day

Brigadier Othman Haji Al-Khoury, Director of the Scholarships Department, praised the pioneering role played by teachers in the process of renaissance and development, wishing them more giving and payment in their scientific career, explaining that the celebration on this occasion comes as a celebration of the achievements of the UAE in the field of teacher empowerment and placing him in the right place. Not only as an educator for generations, but also based on the conviction of the leadership of the state and its various institutions that the teacher is the key to the renaissance of the nation and the nation.

The Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishment – Al Wathba in the Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Community Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police honored the teachers of the labor market program at the Higher Colleges of Technology, praising their pioneering efforts in educating citizen inmates.

The Police Legacy Department of the Protocol and Public Relations Department of Abu Dhabi Police implemented an initiative to honor the administrative staff and teachers at Khalifa bin Zayed Secondary School, in cooperation with the Al Rawda Police Station in the Capital Police Directorate in the criminal security sector. Occasion.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

