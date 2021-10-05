A commission created by the Episcopal Conference of France concluded that around 216,000 people have suffered sexual abuse in the country, committed by members of the Catholic Church since 1950.

The president of the organization, Jean-Marc Sauvé, revealed this Tuesday, at a press conference, that if the cases involving lay employees, who work in institutions linked to the Catholic Church, are added together, the number of victims could reach 330,000.

Sauvé stated that, over the nearly three years of the commission’s work, created in 2018, approximately 3,000 religious were identified who committed sexual abuse.

According to the group, 56% of the crimes identified took place between 1950 and 1969; the 1970s and 1980s account for 22% of cases, and the other 22% would have occurred since then. Most victims would be boys, many between the ages of 10 and 13, the report says.

Sauvé explained that this trend would be justified by the reduction in the number of clerics over time and the presence of the public in religious environments.

The representative of the investigation team accused the Catholic Church of negligence in handling the cases and of having “maintained accused clergymen” of inappropriate behavior with children, despite allegations received.

Pope Francis spoke in a statement about the findings released by the commission set up to verify cases of sexual abuse in France and asked for forgiveness on behalf of the Catholic Church. The pontiff also expressed gratitude to the victims for having the courage to speak out.

“The thought goes, above all, to the victims, with great pain, for their wounds, and gratitude for their courage in denouncing, and to the Church in France, because, in the awareness of this terrible reality, united with the Lord’s suffering for his most vulnerable, can embark on a path of redemption,” he said.

The president of the French Episcopal Conference, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, expressed his “shame and horror” and asked the victims for forgiveness. “My wish today is to ask each one of you for forgiveness,” he said at the press conference.