Abu Dhabi Police and the Civil Defense Authority are employing all their capabilities to respond to volatile weather conditions

February 13, 2024
Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority continue to employ all their capabilities and capabilities to respond to the volatile weather conditions and heavy rains in the emirate, as part of their efforts to maintain the safety of all members of society and enhance the readiness of the response teams in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, conducted field visits in the city of Al Ain with the aim of supporting and directing efforts to respond to the depression, ensuring the safety of all members of society and responding quickly to any circumstances resulting from volatile weather conditions and heavy rain.

