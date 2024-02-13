Good news for solar panel owners, the so-called netting scheme will remain in place for the time being. But you could just as easily say: bad news for all those people without solar panels. They continue to pay extra for the low energy bills of others. As if the energy bill is not already high enough, political reporter Hans van Soest writes in this commentary.
