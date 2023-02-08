1,680 drivers for whom traffic points were registered in Abu Dhabi benefited from the programs to reduce traffic points and retrieve driving licenses provided by the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department at Abu Dhabi Police during the year 2022.

The Director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department at the Community Security Sector, Colonel Ahmed Juma Matar Al-Khaili, stressed the importance of traffic points programs in evaluating the behavior of road users, pointing out the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to spread security and community awareness through the application of traffic safety regulations and requirements and its support for drivers’ rehabilitation programs to enhance safety.

He explained that the program used in the three languages ​​Arabic, English and Urdu focuses on qualifying and training traffic law violators by enrolling them in specialized lectures and courses. The driver has the right to enter once a year, during which (8) points are reduced for those whose accumulated traffic points do not exceed (23) points. traffic.

He stated that upon reaching 24 traffic points, the driver’s license is withdrawn for a period of three months with the suspension of its operation, and the driver is exempted from withdrawing the license if he passes the training course, and gets acquainted with the three traffic precedents, adding that the first traffic precedent is when the violator reaches 24 points, and the second when the violator reaches 24 points. The violator scored 48 points, and the third when he reached 72 points within one year.

He pointed out that the program is comprehensive for drivers to educate them about safe driving, introduce them to how to deal with traffic points, enhance their positive behaviors in order to avoid withdrawing their driving licenses, and guide them to the risks of committing violations.

Al-Khaili advised drivers to follow traffic laws and regulations in order to avoid violations, seize vehicles, and maintain everyone’s safety.