The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police recorded 105,300 traffic violations due to being busy on the road in any form or by using the phone during the first half of 2022 AD, at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Himiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said that this violation is classified in traffic as a fatal road violation, explaining that most of the traffic accidents that occurred in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi were due to being busy on the road.
And he called for the seriousness of this violation, explaining that being busy with other than the road leads to a sudden deviation due to using the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, make a call, take pictures, and the driver turns around to talk to his companions, and other distractions and behaviors that may lead to serious consequences and the danger of which lies in causing an accident. Traffic accidents as a result of not paying attention to the road while driving.
He stressed the interest of Abu Dhabi Police and through the efforts of the Security Media Department and media partners in implementing traffic awareness campaigns and initiatives in all languages and through various media, including social media, in order to raise the level of traffic culture among drivers and road users, in addition to using the screens of public transport buses, cinemas and ADNOC stations. To distribute fuel and others to reach the largest segment of the public.
He stated that Clause (32) regarding traffic control rules and procedures No. 178 of 2017, shall be applied on the road while driving the vehicle by using the phone and busy on the road while driving the vehicle in any way, and violating the financial fine is 800 dirhams and 4 traffic points.
