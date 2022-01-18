The deadline for paying the cost of adding the previous service periods to the insured with the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has expired, with the “refund of the end-of-service benefit only”, which was applied in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to exempt the registered insured The Fund has to pay the cost of combining previous years of service based on a percentage of their current salary.

And by “combining the periods of previous services” means the periods the insured spent in one of the workplaces stipulated in the law, and he wishes to count them within the periods of his current service period, for the purposes of entitlement to the retirement pension or reward.

The Fund informed “Emirates Today” that, starting today, and after the deadline for submitting applications to add service periods by refunding the end of service benefit, the cost of adding the previous service period will be calculated for the insured, whether from the new applicants, or those who did not benefit from the period of “addition by refunding the reward”. On the basis of 26% of the deductible salary for all insured persons, according to the law.

The Fund stressed that the insured who applied for inclusion during the grace period (from October 17, 2021 to January 17 this year) will benefit from the exemption if its conditions are met, and it will communicate with them during the coming period, to complete their requests and start paying the value of the inclusion (cash or in installments). In the event that they have not been contacted in advance.

He stated that the payment period, which ended the day before yesterday, allowed the insured to combine the periods of their previous services by refunding the end-of-service gratuity they received only, without any additional cost, provided that the insured’s service ended, and a reward was paid for it before May 20, 2020, And that the insured be on his job at the time of submitting the application, and that the service to be included should not be in private sector facilities outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, or before obtaining the nationality of the state, pointing out that there are some periods to which the conditions for adding service according to the law do not apply, including “requests for inclusion” The period of scholarship or the periods of the insured as a student in the military sector – if he did not join the military authority to work – or a request to add a period of service that ended with deprivation of the award.

The Fund confirmed that the insured may request installment of the cost of the addition either through full installments over a maximum period of 60 months, provided that the first installment is paid within two months at most from the date of approval of the installment request, otherwise his request shall be considered void, or by making a cash payment in advance of the required amounts The rest of the amounts are paid in installments over a maximum period of 60 months, provided that the full cash payment is paid within a month at most from the date of approval of the installment request and before starting to pay the installments, provided that the first installment is paid within a month at most from the date of payment of the first payment, otherwise the request shall be considered void.

• 26% of the deducted salary is the cost of “adding previous service” for the insured.

Connect with everyone

The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund confirmed communication with the insured who applied for the addition of the previous service period by refunding the end-of-service gratuity, pointing out that the insured who meet the conditions of inclusion by refunding the reward, will benefit from the exemption during the coming period, after completing their requests and direct payment of the value of the inclusion (cash or in installments).

The Fund indicated that the insured may request the addition of part of his previous service period, taking into account that in the event that he submits a request to add the remaining period, the cost of the addition will be calculated on the basis of the salary subject to deduction on the date of submitting the new application.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

