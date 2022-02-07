“If I were him I would turn off the phone and go on vacation”. This is the advice of Max Verstappen to Nicholas Latifi, who at the moment will go down in history in F1 for having unintentionally triggered the regulation short circuit that gave Max Verstappen the chance to beat Lewis Hamilton on the last lap, thus becoming world champion for the first time in his career. The Williams driver, in fact, engaged in a duel with Mick Schumacher, lost control of his Williams FW43B at the exit of the double left curve under the Yas Marina hotel, crashing into the barriers and forcing the entry of the Safety Car, a neutralization caught on the fly by Red Bull to equip Max Verstappen with new soft tires with which he successfully attacked Lewis Hamilton on the last lap, up to the incident of Latifi, undisputed leader of the race.

Unfortunately, in the days following Sunday 12 December, Latifi found himself with personal social media invaded by insults, including death threats. The Canadian went through a troubled final of 2021, but now he hopes that with the advent of the new season there will be new topics of debate that can make fans ‘forget’ – or presumed so in light of the deplorable behavior – the controversies related to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which Latifi simply committed “an error”. “One can even take it into account, but the days after Abu Dhabi were really difficult – said the Williams driver to the microphones of Sky Sports Uk – I hope 2022 gives new topics to talk about“.