On Monday, Morocco reopened its airspace to international passenger flights after a closure that lasted more than two months against the backdrop of the outbreak of the Omicron mutant, in the hope of rescuing the tourism sector, which recorded heavy losses due to the health crisis.

And after it represented nearly 7 percent of the gross domestic product in 2019, foreign tourism income recorded a decline of 90 billion dirhams (nearly nine billion dollars) over the past two years, according to official figures. The recent closure deepened these losses because it coincided with the end of the year holidays that usually attract European tourists.

The announcement of the resumption of flights for travelers has given relief among workers in the tourism sector, after pressures have increased in recent weeks on their part, as well as from Moroccans stranded abroad, to demand the opening of the borders, in light of questions about the feasibility of closing due to the high number of epidemic injuries in January.

However, travel to Morocco is still subject to strict precautionary measures, including presenting the vaccination certificate and a negative PCR examination less than 48 hours before departure. The authorities also oblige arrivals to undergo rapid tests to detect the virus upon arrival at the Kingdom’s airports, and BCR examinations are conducted “selectively.”

Tourists can also be subjected to other laboratory tests in hotels that accommodate them 48 hours after their arrival, the government said in a statement.

The Ministry of Tourism announced in mid-January an urgent plan to support the sector, worth more than $200 million.