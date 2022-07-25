The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in coordination with the Councils Affairs Office at the Crown Prince’s Court, organized two awareness lectures on “Cybercrime and its risks to society”, as part of its continuous efforts to promote the dissemination of legal awareness among groups of society, to ensure their protection and protection from the risks of crimes associated with the use of modern technologies. Especially in light of the widespread use of social media.

The two lectures were held at Falaj Hazaa Council and Al Tawiya Council in Al Ain. The two lectures are part of the “Our Majlis” initiative launched by the Judicial Department in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to promote the dissemination of legal culture among members of society in order to support the maintenance of security and stability.

The lecture, presented by the Chief Prosecutor, Counselor Abdullah Hamad Al-Mansoori, dealt with the nature of cybercrime and the dangers of electronic extortion, and legal penalties in this regard, as well as focusing on the causes and factors that lead to members of society falling as victims of electronic extortion, by offering a number of practical examples. From the reality of the case files before the Public Prosecution.

Al-Mansoori reviewed the risks of the wrong use of social networking sites, and the legal responsibility of its users in accordance with the articles of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, and focused on the most prominent caveats and controls that people should pay attention to when dealing with the Internet, to ensure Safe use of all kinds of technical means, and avoiding any attempts that may endanger the safety of individuals or cause them to become victims, or anything that would lead to committing acts that might expose them to legal accountability.



