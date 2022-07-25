“We are making our bones”said the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto at the end of the French Grand Prix, underlining that he had full confidence in a champion like Charles Leclerc and in the whole team that has made an astonishing leap in quality in 2022. The Ferrari F1-75, in fact, is the best car on the starting grid at this time of the season. This is evidenced by the lap times and the attentive glances reserved for the Maranello car by Adrian Newey on every occasion before the start on the starting grid.

This fact is already a source of great pride for Ferrari, which hoped to return to being competitive in this 2022 by taking advantage of the new technical regulations. A mission absolutely not obvious in a discipline as extreme as F1, a mission, however, carried out by the men led by Mattia Binotto. In unsuspecting times, the team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello underlined another aspect that goes beyond the excellent work done in the factory. “Winning the World Cup is another level”said Binotto in an interview granted to BBCa concept taken up yesterday by the sentence “We’re making our bones”.

Because it is really true that winning the World Cup is another level and it is a level that can only be reached with experience and mistakes, sporty painful, but necessary in a natural growth process. The ‘everything and now’ is a difficult concept in real life even in much simpler matters than the very sophisticated F1 where it is thousandths of a second that make the difference. The Ferrari F1-75 is the fastest car on the track overall, but the power unit it has yet to combine its monstrous performance with adequate reliability. The Wall on some occasions it was not flawless in terms of strategies, but the concatenation of events that led, for example, to the loss of the Monaco Grand Prix – without forgetting the final ‘push’ to the domino effect given by the traffic of Latifi for Sainz and Albon for Leclerc – certainly served as a lesson to Ferrari strategists.

Charles Leclerc for his part in the first eleven races he could blame himself for the mistake made by Imola, which cost the Monegasque seven points. Yesterday in France the 1997 class again spun, this time failing to get out of the barriers into which his Ferrari F1-75 got stuck. Mattia Binotto defended Leclerc with a sword, words as a captain that go hand in hand with those of Leclerc, who has totally taken responsibility for the error, underlining that if the gap from Verstappen to Abu Dhabi will be equal to or less than 32 points it will have been he at that point was responsible for the failure to win the Drivers’ title. With 63 points to recover and still 10 races available, Ferrari objectively still has its own destiny in hand at an arithmetic level, but claiming the conquest of world titles ‘only’ because the car is so competitive is wrong.

What matters, as pointed out by Binotto, is obviously getting on track with the aim of winning all the races and consequently the World Championship. But the most important process is to learn how to get to the level of winning the world title early, without driving errors, strategy or mechanical failure. Opening a cycle, exploiting the solid foundations that have been laid and which are destined to solidify. This Ferrari group as a team completed definitively in 2021 with the arrival of the excellent Carlos Sainz he is like a teenager with an overflowing body at his disposal which, however, still lacks something in terms of coordination. The first ‘mini’ challenge won was the one with McLaren at the end of 2021 for the conquest of third place in the Constructors’ standings. In 2022 the hope was to be able to compete for the big target and in the meantime Ferrari has already collected the satisfaction of having the credentials to take to the track with the awareness of being able to play for the victory in every race. The World Cup is another level, but it is not certain that the bones will ‘be made’ already in time for 2022.