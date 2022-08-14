Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is an important opportunity for falconers and falcon farms alike, as its date coincides with the start of the sniper season on the one hand, and the start of the season of falconry competitions and championships on the other hand, where falconers want to acquire the best captive-bred falcons to compete in the events. In addition to using them to practice falconry in the reserves that allow this, as well as training their children in the sport of falconry that they are keen to pass on to them.

While falconers bid farewell to a successful falconry season last February after the remarkable turnout of the falconry sector in the last edition of the exhibition, falconry lovers are looking forward to the activities of the next edition, which will be held from September 26 to October 2, organized by the Emirates Falconers Club, in order to prepare for the hunting season. The new 2022-2023, where they find in the falconry sector everything they are looking for. It is noteworthy that the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi issued, last November, an amendment to the executive regulations of the Law of Wild Hunting in Abu Dhabi, to be a tributary that supports the fishing sector in the emirate, and efforts to preserve the traditional hunting heritage, especially the sustainability of the sport of falconry (falconry), and a desire to spread this authentic Arab heritage. To present and future generations, and to encourage them to practice traditional fishing within legal and environmental controls, in addition to enhancing the economic value of natural resources. While the wild hunting license for the last season expired on February 28, according to what was announced by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, which is responsible for granting licenses, the next hunting season begins in October 2022, coinciding with the launch of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which constitutes a valuable opportunity for falconers to acquire everything They need falcons to breed in captivity and falconry tools, bearing in mind that the species allowed to be hunted for falconry include only bustards, as hunting is permitted using falcons licensed and registered with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Falconry tools and supplies received a great deal of attention from visitors among the corridors of the exhibition, through many pavilions displaying various products, revealing to the public an important aspect of falconry supplies and tools used by falconers while practicing their favorite sport.

Emirati and international experts attribute the success of efforts to use captive-bred falcons in the sport of falconry, and consequently the remarkable increase in the number of falcon farms in the world and the expansion and development of their industry, to Emirati efforts in the first place, represented in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which was launched in 2003 and organized by the Emirates Falconers Club. The exhibition represents an important display platform for Emirati falcon producers to promote their production of various types of captive-bred falcons.

The Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the exhibition, His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club, President of the International Federation of Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey (IAF), confirmed that Abu Dhabi worked early on to develop an effective strategy for the sustainability of this heritage sport based on the expansion of its breeding activities by families, and the production of birds. With high specifications in sufficient numbers and at reasonable prices for falconers, in parallel with the implementation of an awareness plan for falconers in order to preserve wild falcons and reduce their hunting.

He considered that these efforts confirm the great interest that the wise leadership attaches to the importance of preserving heritage and sustainable fishing through continuous and intensive work to achieve a balance between what the UAE seeks for a comprehensive renaissance, and the preservation of its cultural and social heritage in a unique experience that won admiration and appreciation of the world.

The next (19) edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition “Abu Dhabi 2022” will be held from September 26 to October 2, organized by the Emirates Falconers Club, and officially sponsored by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, Abu Dhabi National Center For the exhibitions where the event is being held, the sponsor of the “hunting weapons” sector is Caracal International, the silver sponsor is Q Properties Real Estate, the visitor experience partner is Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, Polaris for specialized sports equipment, the luxury car group, and the event sponsor is from « Smart Design, the Royal Tent Company, and the automotive partner ARP Emirates, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The rise of Emirati production

Exhibitor Ahmed Al Ketbi, an Emirati producer of a number of captive-bred falcons, says that “the number of Emirati falcon breeders is on the rise, and the amount of production is increasing year after year, and this is due to the support of Their Highnesses Sheikhs to preserve this important pillar of the Emirati heritage, Especially through the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

participants

Obaid Saeed Abdullah, from Al-Muqannas Company for Tents and Travel Supplies at the exhibition, said: “Our participation every year in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is one of the important events that the company awaits throughout the year, because of the many benefits of participating, including reviving the sales movement of the products it offers. The company, as well as introducing visitors to our new products, in addition to attracting new customers and dealers every year from visitors to the exhibition, who have become permanent customers of the company throughout the year, and they go to its booth at the exhibition to learn about everything new in the world of travel supplies, camping and falconry.”

For his part, Muhammad Al-Kamda, from Al-Kamda Falcons Company, stressed that the presence in such international forums provides us with the opportunity to see the products of other companies and countries and exchange experiences with them, which helps to evaluate our products, and thus work on developing and upgrading them according to the latest practices. and scientific methods. As an Emirati producer of falcons, I am keen on the quality of production.

From the Gear Falcon Company for the sale of falconry equipment, Mohammed Taha Al Hamada confirms that the Abu Dhabi Hunting Fair is an important annual event, in which many falconers are keen to participate, and therefore their participation is always distinguished. And from the audience of the exhibition, who is looking forward to his annual visit, Matar Hamad Al Ketbi says that the event is an annual wedding, in which we celebrate our heritage and customs, including falconry, to which the majority of the Emirati people are attached, whether in terms of falcon training, breeding or hunting, pointing to the development of interest in falcons from the stage of to another until we reached excellence in its production, as some new breeds began to enter strongly in the world of falcons, such as the “Gear Falcon”.

Al Ketbi indicated that the falcon is a common element in the love of many within the same Emirati house, and therefore we find that many parents accompany their children and are keen to visit the Abu Dhabi Hunting Exhibition to learn more about the world of falcons, their types, training methods and other information that the new generations should know well, which is what makes it available Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, by presenting these large numbers of falcons of all kinds, as well as scientific methods in training and dealing with them. What makes visiting the exhibition an integrated meal of knowledge about the world of falcons is keen to benefit the public of all age groups.

Fahd Al-Falahi, on his part, stressed that the world of falcons has a special attraction for the people of the Emirates, in light of the unlimited support of our wise leadership to preserve this heritage through various forms, including monitoring prizes and holding various races such as the waving with its various developments, Mazina, Pigeon threat and other falconry competitions As well as auctions that reflect the Emirati people’s passion for the world of falcons.

Al-Falahi pointed out that the exhibition makes it easier for everyone to obtain the desired types, tools and supplies of falcons by assembling major companies and farms working in this field, in a global event of this size and according to the highest levels of organization and comfort for both exhibitors and visitors, and in this saving time and effort of many who are looking Regarding falconry sports, they are not often sold except in certain places that take time to come and go. However, the exhibition provided all this for falcon owners, as well as for safari cars, land supplies and other things that the people of the Emirates are keen on. During one tour of the exhibition, the visitor can find all his needs related to falcons or other authentic sports.