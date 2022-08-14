Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Maitha Al Mazrouei, Assistant Director of Projects at the Museum of the Future, said: The first summer camp “Future Champions” receives 24 students weekly, including a full schedule of activities and programs that mix fun, entertainment and education. The camp focuses on five basic interests: science, technology, engineering, and art. and mathematics. She explained to Al-Ittihad: The summer camp launched by the Museum of the Future continues until August 19, providing a unique opportunity to expand children’s horizons and enhance their passion for the future, creativity and flight to wider spaces, and the topics presented are suitable for the target age groups of children, in addition to attractive, fun and modern content. , including the applications of artificial intelligence in our lives, various forms of art, education in digital construction through programming and understanding the principles of sustainability, to provide everyone with what they are looking forward to, so that the summer camp will be a qualitative addition to immersive interactive experiences at the Museum of the Future.

She said: The young pioneers have the opportunity to see everything that the Museum of the Future offers in a unique and exclusive way, and they explore the museum in depth and learn about its various experiences and technical aspects. In their summer camp, the future champions receive specialized workshops covering a comprehensive range of interesting topics and activities that nourish the curiosity of children in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics majors, and the workshops include inspiring topics, such as space exploration, environment, happiness, and well-being. and art.

Al Mazrouei said: The first-of-its-kind summer camp provides a unique opportunity for children to learn, play, make friends, discover new interests and explore the world of the future. The initiative is in line with our full commitment towards future generations and our absolute keenness to support and motivate them to express their creativity and consolidate the value of innovation in them.

An integrated journey

Maitha Al Mazrouei, Assistant Director of Projects at the Museum of the Future, said: The Museum of the Future provides families and community members with an integrated journey that brings them closer to the future, to test it and watch it to be a part of it. The future, as it offers a unique and incomparable experience, embodies an extension of the “Museum of the Future” programs of workshops, dialogues, classes and a range of other world-class programs that it offers. The camp brings together distinguished minds to help shape and design the future, and create a community of promising innovators.