Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is participating in the 55th session of the Cairo International Book Fair, during the period from January 24 to February 6, 2024, under the slogan “We create knowledge, we preserve the word.” The center’s program includes a number of cultural and professional seminars and meetings. Specialized workshops, the most prominent of which are meetings with the heads of the regional publishing associations and the Arab Publishers Union, a professional meeting with officials of the International Publishers Association and a group of the most important foreign publishers, in addition to a group of musical evenings and book signings distributed in various locations. It also offers more than 500 titles for sale, including 120 new titles.

During its participation, the Center highlights the pivotal role it plays in supporting and promoting the Arabic language and developing the publishing, translation and creative industries movement in the Arab world. In addition to promoting its new projects, awards, initiatives and grants that it organizes throughout the year, as well as its efforts to enhance the status of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and attract the most prominent book makers to participate in the cultural and professional programs in its next session in 2024.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, stressed that the Cairo International Book Fair constitutes a prominent and prestigious global cultural event that celebrates books, knowledge and Arab culture, enhances efforts to introduce human creativity in the intellectual and cultural fields, and provides an ideal platform for exchanging visions and ideas with book makers and publishers. And intellectuals from all over the world and learn about their latest experiences and global trends in this context.

Ali bin Tamim

He added: “For more than five decades, the Cairo Book Fair has succeeded in building bridges of cultural and intellectual communication between peoples, through the tireless efforts it makes to support the presence of Arab culture and establish its specificity among the cultures and civilizations of the world in a way that serves the advancement of the Arabic language and enhances its use in various fields.” ».

The center began its program with a large concert entitled “I Am Hoyt… I Haven’t Done,” to celebrate the centenary of the musician Sayed Darwish, at Abdeen Palace in Cairo, in which a group of artists from the Arab world participated. This concert comes as a continuation of the civilizational and cultural communication between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of… Arab Egypt, and in appreciation of the profound impact of musician Sayed Darwish on the process of music and singing in the Arab world throughout generations. During the ceremony, the Center announced the selection of the Arab Republic of Egypt as the guest of honor for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair for the year 2024, and the international writer Naguib Mahfouz, the central character of the exhibition.

The cultural seminars also address an important group of topics, which discuss the role of libraries as a potential force towards the future, translation in the age of artificial intelligence, and the role of literary awards and grants in supporting creators, in addition to a symposium for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award on methods and challenges of publishing manuscripts, in addition to the topic of podcasts and platforms. Digital, and its role in enriching Arabic content.

The symposiums also highlight the shortlisted candidates for the Narration of Gold Award in a symposium entitled “The Voice of Creativity: Inspiring Shortlists,” in addition to a symposium for the Generation Treasure Award entitled “Harmony of Word and Art: The Creativity of Arabic Calligraphy in Paintings Inspired by the Poetry of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” and a workshop on “How to Use Social Media to Promote Books.”

The center also organizes a group of events and sessions at Prince Muhammad Ali Palace in Manial, including a presentation of the book “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan… Illuminations in the Journey of a Man of Humanity,” with a signing ceremony in the presence of the book’s author, His Excellency Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi.

While a group of sessions discuss music books issued by the center in evenings that combine intellectual discussions and music playing, including a session dealing with the book “Melodies from Light… A Musical Biography of Four of the Geniuses of Oriental Music” by the author Hassan Zaki, in addition to a session “The Flute: A Piece.” A reed with the scent of legends,” and a session on “The Mediator in Music Rules and Theories.”