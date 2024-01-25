Focus Entertainment today presented a new trailer Of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden focused on the story of the new action adventure signed by the developers of Don't Nod, which you can view in the player below.

The video shows a mix of sequences that summarize the incipit of the plot and showcase some of the main themes of the game. Red Mac Raith and Antea Duarte they are a couple and purifiers of spirits, who have been entrusted with the task of reenacting a hostile and disturbing curse. Unfortunately, things don't go as planned and a fatal wound will lead to the death of Antea, who despite her being unable to ascend to the kingdom of heaven returns to Red in the form of a spirit.

In search of a solution for the condition of women, we will travel through the wild and distressing nature of North America and in the meantime we will be able to choose to help the spirits of the deceased find peace and serenity or whether to condemn them to eternal emptiness, which not only could influence the fate of the characters with whom we will interact during the adventure, but also that of Antea, with the player's decisions therefore having a double weight in the narrative.