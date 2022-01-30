Sunday, January 30, 2022
Abroad It is now 50 years since the bloody Sunday in Northern Ireland

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in World
On a bloody Sunday, 13 people were killed immediately and one later in hospital.

On Sunday will be exactly 50 years since the bloody Sunday of Northern Ireland. On January 30, 1972, British soldiers opened fire on protesters in a city known as Derry and Londonderry.

Thirteen people were killed immediately and one later in hospital. In addition, a dozen people were injured. Six of the victims were minors.

The incident further intensified the violence in Northern Ireland and increased the Irish Republican Army IRA.

A report on the events was published in 2010, following which British Prime Minister David Cameron apologized for the actions of British troops on Bloody Sunday.

