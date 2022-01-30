Grey’s Anatomy, one of the most popular and longest series on the small screen, is still a success after all these years. Since 2005, the year it premiered on ABC, it has captivated young people and adults. The medical plot created by Shonda Rhimes seems to have no end date.

Ellen Pompeo has become one of the highest paid actresses on American television. Photo: ABC

In this note we tell you a little more about the main characters of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy cast

Ellen Pompeo in Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. Photo: composition/ABC

The 52-year-old American actress Ellen Pompeo gives life to the main character of the story called Meredith Gray.

Ellen Pomeo’s Instagram

Ellen Pompeo has a large legion of followers, who add a total of 10 million pending fans to each of her stories and posts.

Patrick Dempsey in Grey’s Anatomy

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy. Photo: Composite/The CW/ABC

Derek Shepherd is the character brought to life by Hollywood figure Patrick Dempsey, who was nominated for an Emmy thanks to his performance.

Patrick Dempsey’s Instagram

About Patrick Dempsey there is no doubt that he is a pet lover and sports lover, since he lets it be known at all times through his Instagram.

Sara Ramirez in Grey’s Anatomy

Sara Ramirez as ‘Callie’ Torres on Grey’s Anatomy. Photo: ABC

The star of Mexican and American roots Sara Elena Ramírez Vargas gives life to the surgeon Calliope ‘Callie’ Torres in the series Grey’s Anatomy. One fact you may not have known is that he came out as non-binary in August 2020.

Sara Ramirez’s Instagram

Sara Ramírez works as an activist, so she usually makes her ideas and opinions regarding the LGTBIQ+ community very clear through her Instagram.

Katherine Heigl in Grey’s Anatomy

Katherine Heigl as the kind-hearted Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy. Photo: ABC

Katherine Heigl plays the sweet izzy stevens. At one point in the early seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, her character suffered from cancer; however, she was able to overcome it. Unfortunately, the actress left the series after finishing season 6.

Katherine Heigl’s Instagram

Katherine Heigl uses her Instagram to post the best moments with her family, in addition to exposing her love for art and animals. She has 4.1 million followers and just over 1,300 posts.

Eric Dane in Grey’s Anatomy

Eric Dane as Mark Sloan, Derek Shepherd’s best friend. Photo: ABC

Eric William Dane brings to life Mark Sloane, a doctor from a wealthy family and a great childhood friend of Derek Shepherd. However, he betrays him by having a clandestine relationship with his wife Addison.

Eric Dane’s Instagram

Interestingly, Eric Dane doesn’t post many photos and videos on his Instagram, but he still interacts with his fans from time to time.

Sandra Oh in Grey’s Anatomy

Sandra Oh played Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy. Photo: ABC

Actress Sandra Oh plays the Christina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy. Her character has allowed her to win different awards such as the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Sandra Oh’s Instagram

If you think that Eric Dane has few posts on his account, not to mention the talented Sandra Oh, who so far has 92 images on her Instagram. The most remarkable thing is that she only follows three accounts.

Jesse Williams in Grey’s Anatomy

Jesse Williams played Jackson Avery for 12 years on Grey’s Anatomy. Photo: ABC

jackson avery It is played by actor Jesse Williams, who came to Grey’s Anatomy as a recurring character in the sixth season. It wasn’t until the next installment that he was inducted to stay until season 17. For season 18, the artist decided not to renew his contract.

Jesse Williams Instagram

Jesse Williams is one of those who enjoys sharing his best and worst poses on Instagram, an action that makes him a very genuine person and without fear of what they will say.

Justin Chambers in Grey’s Anatomy

Justin Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev, left the series after 16 years. Photo: ABC

Justin Chambers, 51, is one of the most beloved actors on the Grey’s Anatomy series. He was part of the ABC production from the first season to the 16th as the Dr Alex Karev. His departure did not sit well with the followers, to the point that they demonstrated on social networks.

Justin Chambers Instagram

Although it seems funny, Justin Chambers only has four photos on his official Instagram account with 2.3 million followers.

Kate Walsh in Grey’s Anatomy

Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery in Grey’s Anatomy. Photo: ABC

Kate Walsh plays Addison Montgomery, the wife of Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy. She was a main character until the third season of the series and from the fourth to the eighth installment she was a guest.

Kate Walsh’s Instagram

Kate Walsh is the most active in this social network and the figures prove it. This is not surprising, since she is the founder of Boyfriend Perfume. She herself states in her description that you will find many funny selfies and images of cats.

When does Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiere?

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy can now be seen from Tuesday, January 25, 2022 on the Sony Channel, which you can purchase in different cable packages in Latin America.