Some say, rightly given the dictates of José Mourinho, that the most important match is the next one, namely the one against Turin on Friday. Then, however, Tammy Abraham arrives and admits: “I want to win the Conference for the club and the fans.” On the media day of Trigoria, organized by Uefa, the Roma players are divided between the need to think about the championship and the desire to play the final against Feyenoord as soon as possible: “We have five days to prepare it after Torino, we only need two matches, the word fatigue must not enter our locker room ”, says Gianluca Mancini.

TAMMY FOR ROME – Tammy Abraham is tired, and you can see it a bit on the pitch, but the Englishman wants to bring out all his residual energy in the next 180 ‘: “The finals always want to play and win, we want to do it for the club and for the city. Now two are waiting for us: the first against Torino, then the Conference League one. We can not wait”. Also because Roma need his goals more than ever: “It’s never easy to settle in a new country – the words of Abraham – but here I immediately felt at home. For this I promised to repay by giving all of myself, my heart, my blood and my sweat. The best way to reciprocate this is to raise a trophy. Overall I can say that playing in Italy is one of the best experiences of my life “. See also Totti ever closer to returning to Rome: more frequent and "hot" contacts

DOUBLE FINAL – Experience to forget, that of the long injury, for Leonardo Spinazzola: the full-back says that in the worst moments he wanted to “hit the wall” but then he also says that now the sensations are good. And he too, like his team-mates and especially Mourinho, goes his way: “We have two finals, the first is with Torino”. Al Feyenoord, and it is inevitable, thinks Rick Karsdorp, the great ex of the Tirana match. He is not at his best physically but he will be there, also because then, after years, the Netherlands awaits him: “I no longer looked in my e-mail or on the Internet for the squad list so as not to be disappointed. Coincidentally, my agent called. And he broke the news to me. It was a surprise ”. Before Holland, however, there is the Conference: “Win? Let’s hope… ”, he just says Dutch to Espn. Low profile, just like Mourinho wants. See also Rome, and the market? From Dalot to Roca the notebook is full. But first you have to give up a lot ...

