The Roma striker was hurt in a clash with Ampadu. Now the plans of the Giallorossi club could change

Not even the time to rejoice in the mathematical certainty of qualification for the next Europa League, before Roma and José Mourinho find themselves dealing with a far from trivial problem in view of next season (and the transfer market session that is about to open). In fact, during the match won against Spezia, Tammy Abraham suffered a sprain with an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of her left knee. The Englishman, who came on during the second half, was forced to leave the pitch after 16′ due to a game clash.

THE DYNAMICS — Abraham suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee following a clash with Ampadu in the 79th minute. The Englishman’s conditions immediately appeared very serious and convinced the Roma health staff to immediately transfer the player to Villa Stuart, to carry out the necessary checks. While his teammates were engaged in the lap of the field to thank the fans, the number 9 underwent an MRI which decreed the worst possible conclusion for his season (in such cases the stoppage is at least 3-4 months) . Not a small problem also for gm Tiago Pinto: Abraham was among the main suspects to leave the club in the summer (to allow the Giallorossi to raise cash). But now the plans of the Friedkin club are about to change. See also From Kepa to Piatek, wishes come true on the night of San Lorenzo

SPEAK DYBALA — Paulo Dybala also spoke in the rich after-match for the Giallorossi: “There’s time to find out what will happen in the future. I have a two-year contract here. It was a difficult game for us. We gave everything and we won. The people were incredible too today. After a lost final, it’s difficult to support the team but the fans have always been there.”

