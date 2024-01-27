by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton, gap year idea?

Thirty-nine years old and a future in Formula 1 already defined and set up until 2025. Lewis Hamilton he will race until he is 41 but the seven-time world champion is looking even beyond that threshold. In Sir Lewis's mind there is the idea of ​​also driving with next generation engines, which will have a different balance between electric and internal combustion power.

Retirement, therefore, is not an option at least in the near future: Hamilton sees himself on the track for a long time to come. And if he also retired, he wouldn't rule out a gap yearas Alain Prost did in 1992 after the end of his experience at Ferrari.

Hamilton's words

“I never said that the eighth title would be the finishing point for me. I don't necessarily feel the desire to stay active in Formula 1 for longer, but never say never. I can't imagine never driving again and still being in a garage somewhere. In fact, I would probably think I could add another season and compete again. Rather, it would probably be better to take a gap year and see if I still want to come back“, this is his comment to Formulas1.

The last “big” to retire from the scene was Sebastian Vettel at the end of 2022. The German, then, did not rule out a return. For Hamilton this is not a surprise: “It happened with Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher and others, even from different sports. I talked to someone about it, they told me that something you had done all your life was suddenly lost. It is therefore normal to miss them“.