The career of Thomas Heurtel (Beziers, France, 35 years old) follows inscrutable paths and, this Friday, a new chapter of his bizarre and addictive adventure has been written. The point guard, after being abandoned again at an airport by Barcelona, ​​would have signed a contract with the Leyma Coruña until the end of the season. Furthermore, as ‘Marca’ advances, the Frenchman would have a clause to abandon the project if he receives an offer from a team. Euroleague in the coming months.

The player, who has only competed for a few months in the Chinese league this season, seems like a luxury reinforcement for the A Coruña team, who are currently second to last in the standings and occupy one of the two relegation places. It is worth remembering that Heurteljust a few years ago, was one of the most sought-after point guards in Europe and was even named best player in the King’s Cups of 2018 and 2019, both conquered with Barça.

It was the Blaugranas who, four years ago, abandoned him at an airport in Istanbul for secretly negotiating with him real Madrid. Getting closer to the eternal rival cost him a dismissal and, after playing half a season with French side Asvel, he signed with the whites in the summer of 2021. Under the orders of Pablo Laso, the Frenchman performed at a good level until March 31, 2022, when in which he was removed from the team by the Vitorian coach.

The reason was that, before a match against Panathinaikos in Athens, both Heurtel and Trey Thompsonwith whom he will share a dressing room again at Leyma Coruña, went out to party in the Greek capital, which is why neither of them played a single minute in the merengue shirt again. A chaos that the point guard crowned a few months later, after committing to the French federation that he would not sign for a Russian team due to the invasion of Ukraine.









Heurtel complied with the condition, played the Eurobasketlost the final against Spain and, just a few weeks later, signed for Zenit Saint Petersburg, coached by the Spaniard Xavi Pascual and where his inseparable sidekick Thompkins was already waiting for him. That betrayal of the country cost him a veto that is still in force today, although they have been several of the heavyweights of the French national team, such as Nicolas Batumthose who have demanded his return on several occasions.

Now, after so much controversy and after his new clash with Barça, which made him take a 13-hour flight from China and then cancel his signing at the last minute, Heurtelan exceptional point guard with a very peculiar character, hopes to straighten his career in the recently promoted Galician team, in need of talent to maintain the category.