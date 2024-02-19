Oman (Al-Ittihad)

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, received His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, during his official visit to Jordan at the head of a parliamentary delegation from the Council.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash conveyed to King Abdullah II the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, and their Highnesses’ wishes to the Kingdom of Jordan and its brotherly people for continued progress in various fields.

For his part, His Majesty King Abdullah II, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, President of the Federal National Council, conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing them good health and happiness and the people The United Arab Emirates further development and prosperity. His Majesty King Abdullah II stressed the strength of the fraternal and historical relations that bring together the two brotherly countries and peoples, and his keenness to enhance the prospects for cooperation in all fields, especially at the parliamentary level.

Regarding the regional issue, His Majesty the King stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians, and ensuring the sustainable provision of humanitarian aid to the people in the Strip. His Majesty praised the UAE's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to support the brothers in Gaza and continue providing aid.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said: “The visit of the Federal National Council to the Kingdom of Jordan comes with the aim of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exchanging visits and experiences in the interest of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples in light of the major developments and challenges the world is witnessing, and what this requires of unifying positions and orientations regarding various issues of concern.” The subscriber.

His Excellency praised the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which enjoy special patronage by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and which began since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. King Hussein bin Talal, may God have mercy on him, stressed that these relations are a model to be followed in Arab relations and in sincere fraternal solidarity and mutual support.

appreciation

His Excellency expressed his thanks and appreciation for the good hospitality and warm reception accorded to the Council delegation.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Al-Safadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Dr. Jaafar Hassan, Director of the Office of His Majesty King Abdullah II.