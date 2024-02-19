Mogadishu (agencies)

The Somali army announced yesterday that it had succeeded, in cooperation with the popular resistance, in eliminating four members of the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement as they attempted to launch an attack on the Ail Tir area in Galgaduud Governorate in the center of the country.

According to the Somali News Agency, SONA, “the 24th Battalion” of the Somali Army received information about terrorist elements trying to launch a terrorist attack, and succeeded in confronting them in the vicinity of the Ail Tir area.

The commander of the 24th Battalion confirmed that Al-Shabaab militias suffered heavy losses, adding that army forces were working to track down the fleeing elements.

The army also succeeded in destroying the largest base of Al-Shabaab militias in the Aliybal area of ​​Galguduud Governorate, central Somalia.

The army and popular resistance forces launched attacks from several directions on the movement's bases in the region, where they succeeded in liberating the Aliybal area from the remnants of terrorists and completely destroying their bases.

Army officers confirmed in a statement to local media that the military operation began early yesterday morning, during which Al-Shabaab militias suffered heavy losses.