tokyo (wam)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japanese Foreign Minister, as part of his working visit to Tokyo.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship and ways to enhance joint cooperation in several fields, including economic, trade, industrial and investment, within the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Yoshimasa Hayashi affirmed the depth of the relations of cooperation and partnership between the two countries. The two ministers also discussed a number of files of common concern, including climate change, and the UAE’s preparations to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year at Expo City Dubai. They reviewed joint cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, and discussed regional and global developments, and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed, during the meeting, that the UAE has deep and solid relations with Japan, and there is a keenness of the leaderships and governments of the two countries to continuously strengthen and develop them, and the signing of the strategic partnership agreement document between the two countries in September 2022 came to embody this. endeavors, and reflects the aspirations of the two countries towards consolidating a distinct model of development cooperation in various fields.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, discussed joint cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan in all fields related to the efforts of the two countries to achieve sustainable economic growth.

During the meeting, which was held in Tokyo, His Highness and His Excellency Yasutoshi Nishimura reviewed promising opportunities for cooperation in the economic, investment and trade sectors, especially with the keenness of the two countries to invest their partnership to achieve economic diversification that supports sustainable development paths.

The talks between the two sides touched on bilateral cooperation in energy and climate, with the UAE hosting the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year in Dubai Expo City.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the development and growth of strategic cooperation between the two countries in several sectors, based on the distinguished strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan, stressing the aspiration of the two countries, with the support and care of their leaderships, to continue joint work and constructive cooperation in the fields. all vital, in a way that supports their efforts and development aspirations.

The two meetings were attended by Saeed Al-Hajri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs, Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Health Affairs, and Shehab Ahmed Al-Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan.