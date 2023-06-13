the saga of Dragon Ball Super It is quite peculiar, since certain details have been made with the continuity of time with some characters, that happens with Mai, who was turned into a girl in the first season. And although it may be confusing, she at the time she fell in love with Trunksonly that it is the version of a quite distant future.

As we saw in the saga of black gokushe begins to feel attracted to said character, even though she ignores him because she is a girl in appearance, she also has her own Mai in the corresponding time. Given this, the child version believes he has an opportunity that has extended into adolescence that can be seen in the latest issues of the manga.

In fact, in the chapter where Trunks and Gohan they become superheroes, it is shown that in a certain way Mai has fallen in love with the hidden identity of the son of bulmaBut deep inside he knows who it is. And although they both had a date, it becomes clear that perhaps this romance will not continue, since in reality the girl is over 30 years old.

For this moment Trunks he is a teenager and does not know what has really happened with Maisince he did not see the moment when pilaf and company made the wrong wish and became children. That means, that she will have interests in more mature people. And even if the young man grows up, it is obvious that the woman will have interests of another age level.

Currently, the saga of Dragon Ball Super the arc of the newest movie in the saga is running.

Via: dragonball

Editor’s note: If this relationship is given, it may not be entirely correct. Since we are pairing a teenager with a woman over 30 years old. So it is possible that this ends here permanently.